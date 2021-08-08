KOMU-8 Sports has confirmed multiple media reports on Sunday afternoon that the University of Missouri is set to hire UNLV Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois as its next A.D. Pete Thamel from Yahoo Sports first reported the news which was later confirmed by reporting from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The official announcement came from the University just after 5:30 pm on Sunday.
“It is truly an honor to join Missouri’s flagship institution," said Reed-Francois in a University news release.
"The University of Missouri is a world-class academic institution with a strong commitment to athletics, and a resolve to further enhance its athletics programs to achieve elite national status is all of our endeavors. We have a proud and storied tradition; we compete in the premier athletic conference in the country; and, perhaps most importantly, we have a collective desire to be great."
Reed-Francois was the first Latina Athletic Director in FBS history when she took over at UNLV in 2017. She becomes the first woman to lead the Mizzou Athletic Department on a full-time basis. Previously, current Senior Deputy A.D. Sarah Reesman had served as interim Athletic Director in 2016 between the tenures of Mack Rhoades and Jim Sterk. Reed-Francois is the second woman to serve as an Athletic Director in the SEC, joining Vanderbilt's Candice Storey Lee who took that position in May 2020.
“This is a transformational day for Mizzou Athletics,” UM System President Mun Choi said in a news release. “As a proud member of the SEC, we are energized to go into the next era of Mizzou athletics with Desiree Reed-Francois at the helm.”
Reed-Francois has a Mizzou connection. She worked with former Mizzou Athletics Administrator Whit Babcock during Babcock's tenure as Athletic Director at Cincinnati and Virginia Tech.
During her time at UNLV, Reed-Francois became known for her ability to lead large projects and raise money for the Runnin' Rebels. UNLV built a new football facility and completed or started $70 million worth of facility projects during her tenure.
Perhaps most important from Mizzou's perspective, Reed-Francois oversaw record season ticket sales for football at UNLV. Missouri has struggled to sell football season tickets since 2019. According to UNLV, the Runnin' Rebel football program saw a 50% jump in season ticket sales from 2018 to 2020 under Reed-Francois' leadership. She was also credited with leading a 20% rise in revenue at Virginia Tech during her two years as second in command in Blacksburg.
Reed-Francois also brings SEC experience to the job at Missouri. She worked at Tennessee from 2009 to 2013, rising to Deputy A.D. in Knoxville and overseeing the men's basketball program.
A native of Fremont, CA Reed-Francois graduated from UCLA in 1994, where she was a member of the rowing team. She earned her law degree from the University of Arizona in 1997 and was a member of the California Bar before getting into college athletics as a career.