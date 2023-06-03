COLUMBIA- Less than a week after firing Steve Bieser as head baseball coach, Mizzou hired Memphis head coach and former Tiger assistant Kerrick Jackson to lead the program. Mizzou announced the hire on Saturday evening.
A new era for @MizzouBaseball begins! Welcome our Head Coach, Kerrick Jackson.🔗 https://t.co/tLNngpPFdZ#MIZ 🐯⚾️ pic.twitter.com/xPKCfdagw5— Mizzou Athletics (@MizzouAthletics) June 4, 2023
"I have seen this program at its championship best and understand both what it takes to get there and the importance of baseball to the state, region and within the Southeastern Conference," said Jackson in a news release announcing the hire. "My family and I are looking forward to returning to a University and community which we love. I am grateful to Desireé Reed-Francois and the search committee for trusting me with this tremendous opportunity."
Jackson was an assistant coach at Missouri from 2011 to 2015 under then-head coach Tim Jamieson. Jamieson had been Jackson's pitching coach at Memphis.
This will be Jackson's third head coaching job in college baseball. In addition to his two years at Memphis, Jackson was the head coach at Southern from 2018 to 2020. He has one NCAA Tournament appearance as a head coach, with Southern in 2018 when he guided the Jaguars to a 25 win improvement and a SWAC championship.
In his two seasons as the head coach at Memphis Jackson led the Tigers to records of in 26-29 in 2022 and 29-28 this past season. Prior to Jackson's arrival Memphis lost 39 games in 2021.
"We set out to find a leader of high character with success rejuvenating a program, and we certainly found that in Kerrick Jackson," said Mizzou Athletic Director Desiree Reed-Francois. "He's a tireless recruiter, fierce competitor and a coach with deep roots in the Midwest. Coach Jackson knows what success looks like in college baseball, specifically at Mizzou. He has a vision for success and a tremendous amount of experience at all levels of baseball.
In addition to his extensive experience as a college coach Jackson has also served many roles in professional baseball. Most recently he worked for Major League Baseball as President of the MLB Draft League, a summer college league that showcases draft-eligible prospects. Jackson has also worked as a scout for the Washington Nationals.