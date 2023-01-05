For the first time since Eliah Drinkwitz became head coach, Mizzou Football has hired an offensive coordinator. Missouri introduced Kirby Moore as the team's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in a news release on Thursday. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Moore's contract is three years long and will pay him an average of $875,000 per season.
Moore just finished his first season as the offensive coordinator at Fresno State. Prior to 2022, Moore coached wide receivers at Fresno State. He also was Fresno's passing game coordinator in 2020 and 2021.
"Kirby Moore was born to be a football coach," Drinkwitz said in a news release.
"From my initial conversation with Coach Drinkwitz, I felt the connection with his vision for the Missouri football program, and I am extremely thankful for the opportunity for my family and me to be Tigers and coach in the SEC," Moore said.
Kirby Moore also has coaching experience at Washington and the College of Idaho. He played wide receiver at Boise State from 2009 to 2013, just before Mizzou head coach Eliah Drinkwitz's stint on the Broncos coaching staff from 2014-15. Moore's older brother, Kellen, played quarterback at Boise State and is the offensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.
Moore would become the first assistant coach to the hold the title of Offensive Coordinator under Eliah Drinkwitz. In his previous three seasons as head coach, Drinkwitz has handled the duties of offensive coordinator. He switched former wide receivers coach Bush Hamdan to quarterbacks coach for the 2022 season and incorporated Hamdan into some of the play-calling before Hamdan left to become offensive coordinator at Boise State in December.
The Tigers just finished their third season under Eliah Drinkwitz as head coach with a loss to Wake Forest in the Gasparilla Bowl, completing their second straight (6-7) season.