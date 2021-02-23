COLUMBIA- The Mizzou Football team has hired Aaron Fletcher to be the Tigers' new defensive backs coach. Fletcher replaces David Gibbs who recently left Mizzou for a position at Central Florida.
Fletcher just finished his sixth season as the cornerbacks coach at Tulsa. He also assisted with the special teams unit for the Golden Hurricane. Prior to his job at Tulsa, Fletcher worked for Houston Baptist at the FCS level and as a high school coach at several schools across Texas.
"He's got extensive connections in the DFW (Dallas-Ft. Worth) area which is a primary recruiting ground for us," said Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz at a press conference on Tuesday. "He'll be joining us by the end of this week, ready in time for Spring ball."
Fletcher joins a revamped Mizzou defensive coaching staff now headed up by Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks, who has extensive experience coaching cornerbacks in his career. Charlie Harbison also returns after coaching safeties. Drinkwitz said on Tuesday that coaching roles in the secondary are still being established.
"We'll figure out if Coach Fletcher is coaching the nickels or if he takes his time with the corners or safeties or how that works," said Drinkwitz. "But we've got some position flexibility there with our coaching staff."
Fletcher split his playing career as a corner back between Ranger Junior College from 1995 to 1996 and Texas A&M Commerce (1997-99), where he earned his degree in 2003.