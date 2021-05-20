Missouri found a successful head coach with local ties to take over its Soccer program after Bryan Blitz retired following 25 seasons at the helm. Stefanie Golan becomes the second head coach in the program's history after a successful 9 year run at the University of Minnesota. Golan, a native of St. Charles, MO, led the Golden Gophers to 4 NCAA Tournaments, 2 Big Ten Tournament Titles and the 2016 Big Ten Championship.
“I am incredibly excited about the opportunity at Mizzou,” said Golan in a news release. “It was evident from the moment I set foot on campus that Mizzou is a special place with incredible people."
Golan, who is the second-winningest coach in Minnesota's program history, takes over for Blitz who retired in April and is the only head coach in Mizzou's team history. Blitz started the Missouri Soccer program in 1996.
"I have known Bryan Blitz ever since I was playing club soccer as a young girl in St. Louis," Golan said. "I have always respected him as a person and as a coach, and I am excited to continue to build upon the foundation he has in place."
Golan compiled a career record of 92-64-24 in her 9 seasons at Minnesota. Prior to that she went 33-18-10 in three seasons as the head coach at Army. She has 125 total wins as a NCAA head coach. Golan played for Duke and earned her degree from there as well. She also earned her Masters Degree in 2012 from Northeastern University.