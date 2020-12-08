COLUMBIA- On a three game winning streak and receiving votes in various Top 25 polls, the Mizzou men's basketball team hosts Liberty on Wednesday at 7:15 pm at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers are one of the hottest teams in the country entering Wednesday's game, coming off of wins over #21 Oregon and Wichita State last week.
"I think we expected this as a team," said senior guard Mark Smith. "Just by the practices and how everything's been going and how guys have been working out."
"The locker room is great, just guys being bought in on what Coach is saying. Just basically saying that we can do this and we can win at a high level. So I think guys are excited right now and that's why we're having such a great start right now."
"I think we went into those games expecting to win, expecting to play well as a team," said senior guard Dru Smith. "I think it just reassured us that
Mark Smith was named SEC Player of the Week on Monday, an honor he values but not above the team's recent success
"I'm grateful for the award but I'm just glad the team is winning right now," said Smith. I'm just doing my role, playing good defense and knocking down open shots when I can."
Praise is pouring in with Cuonzo Martin being named ESPN's National Coach of the Week on the same day Smith won the SEC award. Senior guard Dru Smith thinks the team is built to handle its early success.
"I think we have a lot of older guys," said Smith on Tuesday. "It's something that honestly we probably haven't experienced to this point but at the end of the day we know that it's just the beginning of the season. It's still early and we know that we still have a lot of work to do. I think you have to be thankful for it but at the same time kind of take it with a grain of salt and move forward."
"We try to keep it ground level here as a coaching staff," said head coach Cuonzo Martin. "
The Liberty Flames bring plenty of their own momentum into Wednesday's matchup. Liberty has wins over the SEC's Mississippi State and South Carolina and a close loss to future Mizzou opponent TCU from the Big 12. The Flames challenge teams with their intricate style of motion offense and "pack line" defense.
"They've won the conference two straight years and have good size, good athleticism," said Martin.
"It's more of a mental game. Of course they play physical but it's a mental game. You have to be prepared for every little thing. This is a forty minute basketball game. No matter what the score is, the ebbs and flows of the game, you have to finish the basketball game because they'll make those three's."
