COLUMBIA- The Missouri Football team enters Saturday's matchup with Kentucky riding a 5 game losing streak against the Wildcats.
The last time Missouri defeated Kentucky on the football field Maty Mauk was the quarterback, Gary Pinkel was still the head coach and Mizzou won the SEC East Division.
In fact, nobody on the current roster has ever defeated Kentucky.
"It's definitely something that we need to fix," wide receiver Barret Baniser said. "And when Coach Drinkwitz asked everyone if they'd beaten Kentucky and no hands went up it's kind of a tough feeling to swallow."
"Obviously that gives us a little bit of extra motivation," Drinkwitz said.
"Now that doesn't have anything to do with our performance on Saturday. Our performance Saturday is about us trying to be 1-0 and the preparation we put in this week determines the outcome."
The five-year losing streak to a division rival has worn on several players.
"Because it's like, every year it's like something," defensive back Josh Bledsoe said, who made the game-winning tackle in Missouri's win over LSU.
"Like, why are we not beating this team, we should beat this team. But, ya know, we're gonna get it done this time."
"There's been a couple five year seniors that haven't beat them," linebacker Nic Bolton said. "So it means a lot to me to help these seniors go out the right way."
Missouri will try to end the streak against Kentucky when the two meet at Faurot Field Saturday at 3 pm.