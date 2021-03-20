COLUMBIA - The annual spring game looked a little bit different this year.
In fact, it didn't even really look like a game. The Tigers had multiple different periods with the same drills we've seen throughout spring practice.
However, this time, those drills could get each team points towards winning the "game".
There were individual drills with the players as well as one-on-one blocking drills.
Then, the offenses and defenses practiced against one another which involved receivers and defensive backs going head-to-head with the quarterbacks throwing to them.
During that drill, Connor Bazelak made a terrific throw down the sidelines to Tauskie Dove who made a nice catch.
"He catches everything," Bazelak said when talking about Dove. "All the receivers we have, Tauskie, Keke, Mookie, just came in and they're already making an impact."
Eventually they moved into different types of scrimmages such as endzone, open field, and live tackling.
The defense was impressive early on in the scrimmages as the offense struggled to score against them.
Ishmael Burdine played well and he intercepted Bazelak in the endzone to finish one of the series.
"Ish has really done a nice job," said Coach Eli Drinkwitz. "We're asking them [defensive backs] to do something a lot different than what they've done previously here and that's to play with eyes on the quarterback."
As the scrimmages went on though, the offense started to find their footing.
Michael Cox had a good showing breaking off big runs, running hard, and scoring the offense's first touchdown.
"That's who he is," Drinkwitz said. "He's a hard runner, had a really good career as a high school running back and was hard to tackle."
The offense also had two more rushing touchdowns on keeper plays by backups Brady Cook and Tyler Macon.
To decide the winner of the "game", the offensive coaches faced off against the defensive coaches on two-point conversion attempts.
After the offensive coaches failed on their attempt off of a botched snap, the defensive coaches converted their try to win it.
Drinkwitz said the decision to have that final matchup came from him.
"I don't think the coaches knew that was coming," Drinkwitz said. "We've finished every scrimmage with some sort of coaches competition and I just figured it would be great to see a two-point play."
With the conversion, the Black squad beat the Gold squad 61-58.
"We got to capitalize in the red zone," Drinkwitz said. "That was an area that we weren't as good as we needed to be so something that we'll be able to focus on really in fall camp to really get that work in."