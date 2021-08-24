COLUMBIA- Four Mizzou football players earned preseason All-SEC honors as voted on by the conference's coaches and released on Tuesday. Junior defensive lineman Trajan Jeffcoat was placed on the 2nd team after he had 6 sacks upon returning to the program in 2020 following a hiatus in 2019.
Reigning Co-Freshman of the Year Connor Bazelak earned a spot on the 3rd team at quarterback. Bazelak took over as the Tiger starter at QB two games into the 2020 season and went on to throw for 2,366 yards and 7 touchdowns on the season.
Graduate student offensive lineman Mike Maietti starts his sixth season in college football on the coaches preseason All-SEC 3rd team. Maietti was an honorable mention All-SEC selection for his first season at Mizzou after transferring from Rutgers in 2020.
And punter Grant McKinniss also earned a 3rd team nod after a successful first season at Mizzou. In 2020 McKinniss averaged nearly 45 yards per punt and boomed a career-best 66 yarder in Mizzou's win over LSU.