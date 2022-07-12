Trent Pierce became the latest member of Dennis Gates' 2023 recruiting class when he verbally committed to Mizzou on Tuesday afternoon. The 6'9" forward from Tulsa, OK joins Tallahassee, FL guard Anthony Robinson II in Mizzou's 2023 class.
110% COMMITTED #nextchapter 🐯 @MizzouHoops @coachdgates pic.twitter.com/lGxviJi9yG— Trent Pierce (@trentpierce22) July 12, 2022
Pierce played for Union High School in Tulsa the past three seasons but transferred to Compass Prep in suburban Phoenix for his senior year. As a junior last year at Union, Pierce averaged 16 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Pierce chose Missouri over a "top 6" that also included Florida, Illinois, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
In a dramatic win, @trentpierce22 hit two big late threes, @TerryMcMorris put them up with the dunk, then tough defense to secure the win for @TeamGriffinEYBL's 17U team #okpreps pic.twitter.com/W1OnOBpCbp— OKHoopsVideo (@OKHoopsReport) July 8, 2022
He just recently played in the EYBL tournament in Kansas City over the weekend for Team Griffin Basketball. Pierce's weekend included a pair of late three pointers to secure one of Team Griffin's victories.
Pierce is considered a 4 star recruit and a top 100 player nationally by many of the major recruiting websites. He told the Tulsa World back in June that he hopes playing better competition against a national schedule at Compass Prep during his senior season will raise his game further.
“The main reason I decided to go prep was because I wanted to play with the top players and against them,” Pierce told The World.
Tuesday's commitment is verbal and non-binding. Pierce can officially sign with Missouri on November 9th.