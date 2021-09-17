Missouri men's basketball received arguably its biggest high school commitment since Michael Porter Jr. on Friday when 4 star forward Aidan Shaw chose the Tigers. Shaw is the number 53 rated overall player according to 247 Sports and is ranked 57th by Rivals.
The 6'8" forward chose Mizzou over several regional rivals of the Tigers, including Kansas and Arkansas. Iowa, Oklahoma State and Maryland were also in the final group Shaw considered.
"It was really just the relationship and building it since 9th grade," Shaw told CBS Sports HQ following his commitment to Missouri. "We have conversations not just about basketball but about being a man so I really feel the family and I'm really feeling the love from them."
The native of Stillwell, KS in the Kansas City suburbs averaged 19.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game last season as a Junior at Blue Valley High School. Mizzou's close proximity to his hometown factored largely into Shaw's decision to play close to home.
"I know my family's going to be at every game," said Shaw. "It'll be great to have that extra support and just seeing them in the crowd."
Shaw's decision is a verbal commitment. The early signing period begins on November 10th.
"I'm ready to represent and ready to work hard," said Shaw when he was asked what his message to Mizzou fans was. "I'll see you guys in The Zou."