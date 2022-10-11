Mizzou continued to add to its next recruiting class over their bye week, gaining a commitment from Class of '23 defensive back Phillip Roche on Tuesday.  Roche is a 6'1", 190 pound DB from Merrillville, Indiana.

Roche chose Mizzou over offers from numerous schools including: Indiana, Cincinnati, Purdue, Minnesota, Nebraska and Boston College.  Considered a 3-star prospect by most recruiting websites, Roche becomes the 12th commitment of Mizzou's 2023 recruiting class. 

