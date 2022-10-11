Mizzou continued to add to its next recruiting class over their bye week, gaining a commitment from Class of '23 defensive back Phillip Roche on Tuesday. Roche is a 6'1", 190 pound DB from Merrillville, Indiana.
Im blessed to announce that I will continue my football career at @MizzouFootball. I wanna thank my parents, my coaches, and everyone who believed in me #miz23 #commited@CoachBlakeBaker @CoachDrinkwitz @mhspiratefball @IndianaPreps @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/nA1xdVn4kZ— Phillip. Roche (@PhillipRoche4) October 11, 2022
Roche chose Mizzou over offers from numerous schools including: Indiana, Cincinnati, Purdue, Minnesota, Nebraska and Boston College. Considered a 3-star prospect by most recruiting websites, Roche becomes the 12th commitment of Mizzou's 2023 recruiting class.