For the second time on the 4th of July holiday Mizzou Football celebrated an addition to its 2024 recruiting class. 4-star defensive back Cameron Keys committed to Missouri on Tuesday afternoon, he announced on his Instagram page.
Keys becomes the seventh high school prospect to pledge a commitment to Missouri in the past five days. The 6'0", 160 pound corner back from Panama City is the fourth straight commit from the state of Florida, joining Ft. Lauderdale natives Juston Bodford (DL), Nicholas Rodriguez (LB) and James Madison II (WR). He's rated as a 4-star recruit by On3.com, 247 Sports and ESPN.
Keys had 52 tackles and 2 interceptions on the defensive side last season as a junior for Mosley High School. He also had 101 receiving yards on offense. Keys chose Missouri over Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Kentucky, who had all been in his "top 4" list released on June 8th. He is the tenth player to commit to Missouri in the 2024 recruiting class.