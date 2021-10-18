COLUMBIA- Mizzou recruiting is still moving forward ahead of the anticipated announcement of where 5-star wide receiver Luther Burden will play college football.
Monday, Mizzou football made multiple offers to fill out the class of 2023. All three of today's offers went to quarterbacks in that class.
Starting in-state, Mizzou offered Sam Van Dyne from Liberty North High School. Van Dyne has helped lead the Eagles to a 6-1 record so far this season.
After a great conversation with @CoachCaseyWoods I’m blessed to announce that I’ve received an offer from the University of Missouri! @CoachDrinkwitz @MattLinehan_10 @CoachKMcDaniel @BushHamdan @CoachHoover @LNEagleFootball pic.twitter.com/Lcp58BCT0j— Sam Van Dyne (@samvandyne) October 18, 2021
Per Max Preps, Van Dyne has thrown for 12 touchdowns and over 1000 yards this season. Van Dyne has also had multiple visits to Mizzou.
Had an amazing time yesterday with the entire Mizzou family! @CoachDrinkwitz @CoachKMcDaniel @BushHamdan @MattLinehan_10 pic.twitter.com/x7CJ78acJM— Sam Van Dyne (@samvandyne) August 1, 2021
Was an honor getting to know the entire @MizzouFootball family the other day. @CoachDrinkwitz @MattLinehan_10 @CoachCaseyWoods @CoachNoahJoseph @CharlieHarbiso2 pic.twitter.com/q0qe3hF8P4— Sam Van Dyne (@samvandyne) June 25, 2021
Reaching across state borders, quarterback Avery Johnson also shared the news that he received an offer from Missouri.
blessed and excited to receive an offer from the University of Missouri🐯 #mizzou @CoachDrinkwitz @CoachCaseyWoods pic.twitter.com/8CZbEujc5a— Avery Johnson (@avery2johnson) October 18, 2021
According to 24/7 Sports, Johnson is a 4-star prospect who is the 9th ranked QB in the 2023 class. Johnson also visited the Tigers on an unofficial visit earlier this year.
Thank You @MizzouFootball for a great Unofficial Visit. Also thanks to everyone who helped show us around, my family and I had a great time.🐯 pic.twitter.com/BuuNcGqX9r— Avery Johnson (@avery2johnson) June 28, 2021
Johnson like Van Dyne is a multi-sport athlete as he also plays for the Eagles basketball program.
Interest for Johnson has been nationwide, as Mizzou is not the only school to have offered him a scholarship. According to 24/7 Sports, Johnson holds offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Ole Miss, and Arkansas as well as other Power 5 schools.
Heading north, Missouri also offered Iowa quarterback JJ Kohl, a 3-star QB according to 24/7 Sports.
I’m very honored and blessed to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Missouri! @CoachDrinkwitz @CoachErikLink @MizzouFootball @360AthleteIA @coachricknelson @CoachNickNelson @AdamBooth1085 @CoachBradyWalz @EBRUNJR @AllenTrieu @SWiltfong247 @coachdfulton pic.twitter.com/hp2OYoKBj3— JJ Kohl (@JJKohl3) October 18, 2021
Kohl also has interest from other Power 5 schools, including both Iowa schools in Iowa and Iowa State. He also has an offer from Florida State and Penn State as well.
As for Luther Burden, he will make his decision Tuesday Oct. 19th, at 4 p.m. He will chose between Missouri, Alabama, and Georgia.