COLUMBIA- Mizzou recruiting is still moving forward ahead of the anticipated announcement of where 5-star wide receiver Luther Burden will play college football.

Monday, Mizzou football made multiple offers to fill out the class of 2023. All three of today's offers went to quarterbacks in that class. 

Starting in-state, Mizzou offered Sam Van Dyne from Liberty North High School. Van Dyne has helped lead the Eagles to a 6-1 record so far this season.

Per Max Preps, Van Dyne has thrown for 12 touchdowns and over 1000 yards this season. Van Dyne has also had multiple visits to Mizzou.

Reaching across state borders, quarterback Avery Johnson also shared the news that he received an offer from Missouri.

According to 24/7 Sports, Johnson is a 4-star prospect who is the 9th ranked QB in the 2023 class. Johnson also visited the Tigers on an unofficial visit earlier this year.

Johnson like Van Dyne is a multi-sport athlete as he also plays for the Eagles basketball program.

Interest for Johnson has been nationwide, as Mizzou is not the only school to have offered him a scholarship. According to 24/7 Sports, Johnson holds offers from Auburn, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Florida State, Ole Miss, and Arkansas as well as other Power 5 schools.

Heading north, Missouri also offered Iowa quarterback JJ Kohl, a 3-star QB according to 24/7 Sports. 

Kohl also has interest from other Power 5 schools, including both Iowa schools in Iowa and Iowa State. He also has an offer from Florida State and Penn State as well.

As for Luther Burden, he will make his decision Tuesday Oct. 19th, at 4 p.m. He will chose between Missouri, Alabama, and Georgia.

