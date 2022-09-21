COLUMBIA - The Mizzou Tigers are on the road this week as they face off against the Auburn Tigers. Mizzou plays Auburn this weekend for their first SEC matchup of the season.
Mizzou is coming off of a 34-17 win against Abilene Christian, but the performance left some concerns about the offense.
Mizzou's offensive line has committed 13 penalties in three games and allowed 26 tackles for a loss, nine of which coming in their game against the Wildcat.
Head coach Eliah Drinkwitz clarified on his radio show Wednesday that while veteran tackle Hyrin White suited up on Tuesday, he didn't go through a full practice and will be re-evaluated during the bye week. White missed the first three games of the season.
Senior right guard Javon Foster spoke with members of the media Wednesday afternoon. He said the most important thing the offensive line is focusing on this week in practice is technique.
"We just want to make sure we get our job done," Foster said. "Really focusing on executing and technique this week, we just want to make sure we're doing everything right, you know having the right footsteps and having the right assignments."
When it comes to the 13 penalties so far this season, Foster called it "unacceptable".
Foster talked about the importance of communication along the offensive line heading into a 60,000-seat stadium in the heart of SEC country.
"Definitely after the K-State game, we realized how key communication is," Foster said. "We've been focusing on that a lot too, making sure we're on the same page pretty much."
The game is at 11 a.m. this Saturday, September 24th.
Mizzou kicks off at 11 a.m. CT this Saturday, Sept. 24. The game will be on ESPN.