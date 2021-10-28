COLUMBIA- Coming out of their bye week with a (3-4) record and facing a critical back to back road stretch in the SEC, Mizzou is focused on starting faster when the Tigers face Vanderbilt on Saturday. The Tigers have been outscored 70 to 24 in the 1st quarters of their four losses and head coach Eliah Drinkwitz pointed to turnovers as a major cause of Missouri's recent woes early in games.
"Penalty yardage in our four losses is very lopsided, turnovers in the four losses are very lopsided," said Drinkwitz at his weekly news conference on Tuesday. "We got to protect the football and if we turn it over, you have to get it back.... We've got to start faster."
Starting quarterback Connor Bazelak shouldered much of the blame for Mizzou's slow start in their last game against Texas A&M. A pair of 1st quarter interceptions killed the Tigers' offensive momentum against the Aggies and helped A&M build a 21-0 lead. Bazelak worked over the bye week to fix some of the issues that have led to 7 interceptions in 7 games this season after he threw just 6 interceptions in 10 games as the SEC's Co-Freshman of the Year in 2020.
"I think maybe some of the pressure that got to me early (against A&M) kind of made me timid and not step into the throws," said Bazelak on Wednesday. "We worked on that a lot in the bye week and just kinda sticking in there, taking the hits and stepping into throws."
Drinkwitz is walking a fine line with his starting quarterback as they work to fix the issues that have led to Bazelak's turnover problems with 4 of his 7 interceptions coming in Mizzou's last 2 SEC games (vs Tennessee and Texas A&M). Drinkwitz said on Tuesday that he remains confident in Bazelak but the momentum-killing turnovers need to stop.
"You've got to have a confidence in who you are, own your mistakes and keep pushing forward. And its easy to say, all this stuff is easy to say. Its easy to read, its easy to like on Twitter but its when you're actually walking through it that you gotta prove it," said Drinkwitz. "We got a lot of confidence in Connor but we also understand there's competition."
"We've got all the faith in the world in him and he's got faith in himself but we also have to continue to improve."
Mizzou takes on Vanderbilt at 2 pm CT on Saturday in Nashville before facing number 1 Georgia in Athens, GA on November 6th.