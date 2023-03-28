COLUMBIA- A day after landing an addition through the transfer portal in guard John Tonje, Mizzou lost freshman center Mohamed Diarra. A team spokesperson confirmed to KOMU-8 Sports that Diarra is entering the portal.
A 6'10" junior college transfer from France, Diarra came on late in his lone season in Columbia. After playing sparingly early in the campaign, Diarra averaged 15 minutes per game in SEC play. Diarra was one of Missouri's top rebounders in conference games, averaging 4.6 rebounds per contest, good for second on the team.
For the full season Diarra averaged 3.2 points and 3.3 rebounds per game. He came into the program as one of the most sought-after junior college transfers in the country following two impressive seasons at Garden City CC in Kansas where Diarra averaged a double-double as a sophomore.
The loss of Diarra means Mizzou will likely be looking for size for next year's roster. Undersized a season ago, the Tigers only played with two players over 6'8" tall: Diarra and 7'2" center Mabor Majak. The Tigers were consistently out-rebounded last season, by an average of 7 rebounds per game during the 2022-23 season.