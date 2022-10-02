COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers had No. 1 ranked Georgia on upset alert Saturday night in Columbia, but the Bulldogs scored 14 unanswered points to outlast the Tigers 26-22 in a thriller.
Both the offense and defense delivered early. The defense held Georgia without points in their first five possessions, which resulted in 3 punts and 2 fumbles.
Meanwhile, the offense used great field position to strike first on a 42-yard field goal by Harrison Mevis. Mevis looked to bounce back after missing the potential game-winner last week against Auburn and was contributor in the Tigers' upset effort.
Mizzou led 3-0 after the first quarter and it was the first time Georgia trailed all season.
During the first TV timeout of the game, Gary Pinkel was honored for his future induction into the College Football Hall of Fame. In addition to recognizing him, Mizzou put his name on the Wall of Honor.
In the second quarter, the Tiger offense put together an 81-yard drive that culminated in a 10-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Stephens to give Mizzou a 10-0 lead early in the second quarter.
This was the first time that Georgia was losing by double digits to an unranked team since facing Missouri back in 2016. The Bulldogs would go on to win that game 28-27.
Georgia's first drive of the second quarter resulted in the Bulldogs' second turnover of the game. Mizzou's Daylan Carnell recovered a Stetson Bennett fumble and scored a 49-yard field goal on the ensuing drive to extend the lead to 13-3.
After Georgia responded with a field goal of their own, Mizzou's Cody Schrader hit the jets on a 63-yard run to put Mizzou at Georgia's 1-yard line. But a false start penalty pushed the Tigers back and were unable to get in the end zone. Mevis sank his third field goal of the night from 22 yards to make it 16-3 late in the first half.
In desperate need of points, Georgia pulled out a fake field goal on fourth down to keep its final drive of the first half alive. They got into the red zone for the first time all game, but ultimately settled for another field goal to make it 16-6 at halftime.
The second half began as a back and forth affair, with both teams trading field goals. Georgia was still unable to break into the end zone by the end of the third quarter and behind 19-12. This was the first time since Dec. 7, 2019 that the Bulldogs went three straight quarters in a single game without scoring a touchdown.
Harrison Mevis continued his success, making his fifth field goal of the night, a 56-yarder that tied his career long. Georgia answered with their first touchdown drive of the night, making it a three-point game, the closest margin since early in the second quarter.
Mizzou was driving with less than 10 minutes remaining the game before QB Brady Cook hit Barrett Banister on 3rd and 7 for a first down in Georgia territory. But a personal foul penalty on the play pushed the ball back 15 yards and forced the Tigers to punt in a one possession game.
Georgia marched down the field on the next drive and scored its second straight touchdown to capture its first lead, 26-22. After being held scoreless for its first five drives, the Bulldogs scored on six straight possessions.
Mizzou regained the ball with 4:03 to play, but went 3-and-out and had to punt. The defense hoped to get one more stop to give the offense another chance, but Georgia's offense kept the ball for the rest of the game and ran out the clock.
Missouri falls to 2-3, 0-2 in SEC, with the loss and will travel to Gainesville to face the Florida Gators on Oct. 8.