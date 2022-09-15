COLUMBIA - Tiger fans will have the chance to see this year's men's and women's basketball teams as Mizzou Madness returns to campus.
A basketball court will be placed on the Francis Quadrangle, Friday, Sept. 30 at 8 p.m.
The 2022-23 men's and women's basketball teams will be introduced and will participate in interactive games with the audience. The event will also have interactive games, a live DJ, food vendors and a laser show.
Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said Mizzou Athletics is excited to innovate a new way for Missouri fans to see the players.
“This, along with our football game versus Georgia on Saturday, is another great reason for our fans to come to Columbia for the weekend. I applaud Coach Gates and Coach Pingeton for their vision to work with our staff to make this event a reality," Reed-Francois said.
The event is free and open to all students and the public. Mizzou Athletics also said the event will be moved to Mizzou Area in case of weather.