COLUMBIA − Mizzou Madness will return to MU's Francis Quadrangle on Friday, Oct. 6, to celebrate the beginning of the men and women's basketball seasons.
This will be the second-straight year that Mizzou Madness will take over MU's campus, placing a basketball court in front of the historic columns and Jesse Hall. The event saw major success last year with men's head coach Dennis Gates, women's head coach Robin Pingeton and even former men's coach Norm Stewart attending.
Starting at 9 p.m., the men's and women's basketball teams will be introduced and will participate in interactive games with members of the audience. The event will also feature a live DJ, interactive games, food vendors and a laser show, according to a news release from Mizzou Athletics.
It will be an action-packed weekend at the 'Zou. It starts with a Tigers volleyball game against Kentucky at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Hearnes Center, followed by Mizzou Madness. Then, Missouri football will take on LSU on Saturday, Oct. 7, at Faurot Field.
Mizzou Madness is free to attend and open to all students and fans. It's hosted in partnership with the MU campus.