COLUMBIA- Following the cancellation of this Saturday's originally scheduled game with Texas A&M due to COVID issues within the Aggie program, Mizzou men's basketball will now host LSU on Saturday March 6.  The game will serve a as a make-up for the originally scheduled match-up between the two Tigers that was postponed on January 9th when Missouri was forced to pause the program due to COVID concerns.

Mizzou will celebrate Senior Day in a postgame ceremony when the Tigers take on LSU on March 6.  A game time and TV designation will be determined at a later time.

Receive the top KOMU 8 News headlines of the day in your inbox.
START YOUR DAY INFORMED

Tags

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

Recommended for you