COLUMBIA- Following the cancellation of this Saturday's originally scheduled game with Texas A&M due to COVID issues within the Aggie program, Mizzou men's basketball will now host LSU on Saturday March 6. The game will serve a as a make-up for the originally scheduled match-up between the two Tigers that was postponed on January 9th when Missouri was forced to pause the program due to COVID concerns.
Mizzou will celebrate Senior Day in a postgame ceremony when the Tigers take on LSU on March 6. A game time and TV designation will be determined at a later time.