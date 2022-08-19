COLUMBIA - The Missouri Tigers Men's basketball program revealed its non-conference schedule for the upcoming 2022-2023 basketball season with the season opener being against Southern Indiana at home on Nov. 7.
Full non-conference schedule:
- Nov. 7 vs. Southern Indiana
- Nov. 11 vs. Penn
- Nov. 13 vs. Lindenwood
- Nov. 15 vs. SIUE
- Nov. 20 vs. Mississippi Valley State
- Nov. 23 vs. Coastal Carolina
- Nov. 26 vs. Houston Baptist
- Nov. 29 at Wichita State
- Dec. 4 vs. SEMO
- Dec. 10 vs. Kansas
- Dec. 17 at UCF
- Dec. 22 vs. Illinois
- Jan. 28, 2023 vs. Iowa State
The month of November features eight contests for the Tigers including seven straight home games.
The season opener versus Southern Indiana and the Nov. 13 matchup versus Lindenwood will be Missouri taking on a "new to division one opponent." Both Southern Indiana and Lindenwood moved up to NCAA Division one sports this season. Penn is a first time opponent for the Missouri Tigers basketball team and will be in Columbia on Nov. 11.
The first road game for the Tigers will be in Wichita, Kansas versus the Wichita State Shockers. The Shockers beat the Tigers last season at Mizzou Arena 61 to 55. Missouri returns home in December starting with Southeast Missouri State.
The "Hy-Vee Hoops Border Showdown" makes it way to Mizzou Arena on Saturday Dec. 10, as Missouri battles Kansas. The first game of the reignited rivalry was last season in Lawrence where Missouri lost 102 to 65.
Next, the Tigers play in the AutoNation Orange Bowl Basketball Classic in Sunrise, Florida, versus UCF on Dec. 17.
Braggin' Rights returns to St. Louis where annual matchup versus Illinois will be held at the Enterprise Center on Dec. 22. It will be the 53rd meeting between the programs. The Tigers have won three out of the last four meetings.
The final non-conference game of the season will be at home versus Iowa State as part of the SEC Big 12 Challenge. The game will take place Jan. 28, 2023.
TV schedules and tip-off times have yet to be announced for any of the matchups.