COLUMBIA- The Missouri men's basketball team earned a reward for their 12-1 start to the season, earning the number 20 spot in the latest Associated Press Top 25. The Tigers are ranked 21st in the new USA Today Coaches Poll. These are Mizzou's first national rankings since the 2020-21 season when the Tigers peaked at number 12 in the AP Poll in late December of 2020 and late January of 2021.
Mizzou is coming off just the third win over powerhouse Kentucky in program history. It was Missouri's second straight win over a ranked opponent after the Tigers defeated then-number 16 Illinois in the annual Braggin' Rights Game. The loss dropped UK out of the AP Poll and dropped the Wildcats into a tie with Iowa State for 25th in the Coaches Poll.
Mizzou will take on 13th ranked Arkansas (11-2, 0-1 SEC) on Wednesday night in Fayetteville, AR. The Razorbacks are coming off a last-second loss to LSU last Wednesday to open SEC play. This week's game between Mizzou and Arkansas will tip-off at 7:30 pm CT and be televised on SEC Network.