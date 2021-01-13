COLUMBIA- The Mizzou men's basketball team currently has no positive cases and has returned to the practice floor, a team spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday. The return comes roughly one week after the program paused all activities due to COVID-19 cases within the team. The pause forced the Tigers to postpone two games: January 9th's game with LSU and the scheduled game with Vanderbilt on January 12th.
Mizzou appears to be on track to return to game action on Saturday when the Tigers are scheduled to face Texas A&M at 12 pm CT in College Station, TX.
The Mizzou women's basketball team is also scheduled to return to action on Thursday after a layoff caused by COVID-19 cases in other programs. The Tigers' game against Vanderbilt originally scheduled for January 7th was postponed due to cases for the Commodores and last Sunday's game at Auburn was also postponed due to cases within the Auburn program.