Missouri men's basketball hired Kyle Smithpeters as new head coach Dennis Gates' third assistant coach on Thursday. Smithpeters joins Mizzou from John A. Logan College in Illinois. Smithpeters has been the head coach at Logan College since the 2012-13 season. PowerMizzou.com first reported his hiring at Mizzou.
"Excited and grateful to be joining Coach Gates and his staff at Mizzou," Smithpeters said in a news release announcing his hiring. "I have known Coach Gates for the better part of 15 years and his integrity and work ethic are at the highest standards. The opportunity to join a veteran staff at such a fine university was hard to pass up."
Following the conclusion of his playing days at Southern Illinois-Carbondale, Smithpeters began his coaching career at Southeastern Illinois College. From there he spent 4 seasons as an assistant at Logan before one season at Missouri State. He then returned to Logan College as the head coach in 2012. Smithpeters compiled a career record of 241 wins and only 70 losses at Logan. He led the Vols to eight 20-win seasons in 10 years.
Gates said in a news release that he has been tracking Smithpeters' career for years and even tried to hire him before.
"Kyle is a well-respected coach, regardless of level," Gates said. "He is a great teacher, evaluator and recruiter. I have had a front row seat for 15 years watching him prepare for this opportunity, but also build John A. Logan College into the power it is today. After attempting to hire Coach Smithpeters three years ago, I am excited to see him join the greats who have made this transition before him. It's no better time to welcome Coach Smithpeters and his family to our staff, the city of Columbia and Mizzou."
Smithpeters is not the only member of last year's team at Logan to make the move to Columbia this offseason. He joins Sean East, last year's national Junior College Player of the Year, who committed to the program last week.