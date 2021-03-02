COLUMBIA- Unranked in the A.P. Top 25 for the first time since the third week of the season the Missouri men's basketball team opens the stretch run of the regular season on Wednesday night at Florida. The Tigers are in search of a turnaround with the postseason looming, having lost four out of their last five games entering the matchup with the Gators.
"It just puts a chip on our shoulder," said junior guard Torrence Watson when asked about falling out of the rankings at a Zoom press conference on Tuesday. "We like the feeling of being in there, we really want to get back there. So it just puts a chip on our shoulder to go out there and win and not just win but to dominate."
Head Coach Cuonzo Martin says he wants his team to play to their strengths consistently as the regular season draws to a close.
"They're just playing with a lot of effort, a lot of intensity, a lot of toughness," said Martin. "Doing all of those things that we talk about doing and I think we'll get those things done."
"I feel like we're really ready to go," said Watson. "I know that everybody understands that we have a chance to do something special so everybody's locked in and ready to go."
Mizzou remains in solid shape to make their first NCAA Tournament since 2018 regardless of how the next two weeks play out. The Tigers currently hold a NET ranking of 46th in the country. The NCAA Evaluation Tool ("NET") rankings are used by the NCAA Selection Committee in their considerations when creating the field of 68 teams that will compete in the Tournament. The rankings are heavily weighted towards strength of schedule, offensive and defensive efficiency statistics and quality wins.
"We talk about it," said Martin. "Just in ways to make them better understand the task at hand. It's not to add any added pressures."
"My friends call and tell me all the time where they have us and whatnot but I don't personally look at them (projections)," said sophomore forward Kobe Brown. "I don't mind."
The Tigers are one of just a handful of teams with 6 or more Quad 1 wins this season. Quad 1 wins are home victories against the top 30 teams in the country, neutral site wins over top 50 teams and road wins over top 75 teams. They are the the most valuable victories when building a team's resume for "March Madness". Only Illinois, Gonzaga, Michigan, Alabama, Oklahoma State and Ohio State have more Quad 1 wins than Missouri.
Missouri was slotted in as a #4 seed when the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee released a mid-season projection on February 13th. Since that time Mizzou has lost three out of four games and the Tigers are projected as a 6 or 8 seed by many predictive websites. But with two games still to play before the SEC Tournament, Mizzou remains focused on this week's games.
"We always talk about let's continue to get better," said Martin. "Just embrace the preparation of what's on the floor. I think those are the key things because it's not as if you have a lot of new things this time of year."
"You know who you are so you know what makes you successful."
"I feel like we have to take care of just the mental lapses," said Brown. "The turnovers, just the mess-ups that we do to throw games away. We just need to handle that, fix that and we'll be fine."
Mizzou takes on Florida on Wednesday at 5:30 pm CT before returning home for Senior Day against LSU on Saturday at 2 pm at Mizzou Arena.