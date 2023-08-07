Dennis Gates continued the recruiting momentum that has highlighted his first 16 months as Mizzou men's basketball coach, gaining a commitment from another top player on Monday. Four-star forward Marcus Allen verbally committed to Missouri on Monday. The 6'7" forward from the Miami, FL area is a consensus top-60 player in the nation.
"I feel like the thing that stood out about Missouri was the family atmosphere of it," Allen told 247 Sports moments after his announcement.
Allen also cited Gates and his top assistant coach C.Y. Young's reputation for putting players like him into the NBA as a large factor in his decision. Allen has a similar game and body type to former Tiger Kobe Brown who was a 1st round draft pick by the Clippers in June.
"Coach C.Y. (Young) has the blueprint of getting people like myself and like other types of my abilities as well... it was only right for me to follow that tradition and follow that blueprint," said Allen.
"They're getting a very hard-nosed player," added Allen. "Somebody that's gonna play very hard on the defensive and offensive ends. So I'm very excited to get to Missouri next year."
Allen is from Miami but played his junior season at Compass Prep in Arizona alongside incoming Mizzou freshman Trent Pierce. He announced in June that he will return to Norland High School in Florida this year to play his senior season.
Allen is the second high school player to commit to Missouri in the Class of 2024, joining 6'4" guard T.O. Barrett from Link Year Academy in Branson. Can can officially sign their letters of intent to play for the Tigers on November 8th.