Dennis Gates added some size to his roster for the 2023-24 season as 7-foot 3 inch center Connor Vanover committed to Mizzou on Sunday evening.
Averaged 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game this past season. Began his career at Cal and spent two years at Arkansas.
A 6th year graduate student next season, Vanover began his career at California back in 2018. Vanover transferred back to his home state of Arkansas for his sophomore season in 2019 and spent three seasons with the Razorbacks before spending last year at Oral Roberts. He redshirted in 2019-20 with Arkansas, then averaged 5.1 points and 3.3 rebounds in 2 seasons on the court.
In his lone season at Oral Roberts Vanover averaged 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. He had seven double-doubles last year with a season-high 14 rebounds at Western Illinois in February.
Vanover told recruiting website On3.com that he likes the way Mizzou plays under second year head coach Dennis Gates.
"They have one of the top offenses in America and I am excited to be a part of what Coach Gates is building in Columbia," said Vanover. "I loved my visit meeting and spending time with staff. I feel my unique skill set can help compliment many areas.”
Vanover joins fellow Division 1 transfers John Tonje (Colorado State), Caleb Grill (Iowa St), Tamar Bates (Indiana) and Jesus Carralero (Campbell) in the 2023 recruiting class. The Tigers also received a commitment from junior college guard Curt Lewis during the Spring signing period.