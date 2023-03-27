With four players guaranteed to be gone after exhausting their eligibility, Dennis Gates began the process of reloading his roster on Monday. Colorado State transfer guard John Tonje committed to Missouri men's basketball, making the announcement in an Instagram post.
Tonje averaged 14.6 points per game as a senior at Colorado State, where he was a four-year player from 2019 to 2023. The Omaha, Nebraska, native will have one year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic altering the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.
Tonje started all 33 games for CSU in the 2022-23 season and chipped in with 4.7 rebounds per game in addition to his scoring prowess. He scored a career-best 31 points early in his junior season against Oral Roberts. Tonje scored in double-figures in 26 of 33 games last year.