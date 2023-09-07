Mizzou will open their second slate of SEC games under head coach Dennis Gates at home when conference play tips off this January. Missouri will host Georgia on Saturday January 6th to open the conference season.
Mizzou's first road game in SEC play will be against Kentucky in historic Rupp Arena on January 9th. It will be the only meeting between the Tigers and Wildcats this season.
The Tigers have five "home and home" opponents who they will play twice: Florida, Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina & Texas A&M.