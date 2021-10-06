COLUMBIA- There are so many new faces on the Mizzou men's basketball team it can be hard to keep track. If head coach Cuonzo Martin has his way, they'll all be moving so fast it will be even harder to see all the newcomers.
How fast?
How fast does @MizzouHoops want to play this year?“As fast as we can go. Almost through that wall”- @CuonzoMartin pic.twitter.com/QbEoep9jV8— Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) October 6, 2021
"As fast as we can go," said Martin on Wednesday afternoon. "Almost through that wall."
"You want to go fast but you also want to be efficient because you still have to take care of the basketball. We work toward that every day."
"We're more undersized than we were the last two years so we're definitely gonna have to play a lot faster," said junior forward Kobe Brown. "This team's a lot more versatile."
Mizzou not only welcomes 9 new Tigers who have never played a minute in a Mizzou uniform they also lost several key contributors. Point guard Dru Smith and forward Jeremiah Tilmon often started and finished the offense the past two seasons. Missouri will need new players to step up in a hurry.
"There's a lot of new guys," said junior forward Kobe Brown. "We have to get a feel for each other's games and stuff. So, we're starting to get that down pat and it should be fun."
"I think in some ways it's getting back to the basics," said Martin. "Things that you sometimes take for granted with older guys who might skip a few steps. But I think with these guys it's A, B, C and D here's what we need to do."
"I really enjoy being around these guys," said Martin of his fresh new roster. "I like the energy. I like the individual play. I like the ability of guys to get to the rim, making plays. So it's fun to coach thus far."
Only four players return from last year's roster. Junior forward Kobe Brown and Senior guard Javon Pickett are the only two returning Tigers with significant playing experience. Center Jordan Wilmore played in a handful of games during the 2020-21 season while guard Sean Durugordon redshirted.
In addition to more 5 on 5 scrimmaging than he's done in an offseason while at Missouri, Martin had the entire team join him at his home several times over the Summer. The offseason team building sessions are customary in Martin's program each offseason, but this year they were especially important.
"I think it had a lot to do with COVID, you learn how to build those relationships that you sometimes took for granted," said Martin. "You get to know the guys more on an intimate level."
Martin needs returners Kobe Brown and Javon Pickett to step into larger roles both as players and leaders.
"Don't let Javon (Pickett) fool you. He's not as quiet like that," said Martin. "He talks a lot. But he's been tremendous as a leader because he's always led by his actions, his work ethic and his character and all those things."
"Kobe's a guy that's not very vocal like that but he talks a lot. He talks and he communicates but he's not loud with it."
"Our identity on the defensive end, making sure we get all the rebounds, all the loose balls, playing defense and communicating with each other," said Pickett. "And on offense, playing fast and knocking down our shots whenever we have those."
The Tigers will not play any exhibition games this preseason, instead opting for a pair of closed scrimmages. They open the regular season at Mizzou Arena against Central Michigan November 9th.
"We just have to stay together and keep working hard every day," said Brown. "Keep getting better and I feel like we can play with anyone."