COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's basketball team released it's 2023-24 non-conference schedule on Friday.  The Tigers will officially open the regular season against Arkansas Pine Bluff at Mizzou Arena on Monday November 6th.

The Tigers will begin the season on a three game homestand with matchups against Memphis on November 10th and SIU-Edwardsville on November 13th following the opener.  Their first road game will be at Minnesota on Thursday November 16th.

Missouri will play 8 non-conference games at home.  A showdown with Seton Hall in Kansas City (Dec. 17) and the annual Braggin' Rights Game against Illinois in St. Louis (Dec. 22) bring their total number of non-con games in the state of Missouri to ten.

Only the November 28th ACC/SEC Challenge game at Pitt has a tip-off time set.  The Tigers will face the Panthers at 6 pm CT.  Tip-off times and television information for the remaining games will be released at a later date.

2023-24 Mizzou MBB Non-Conference Schedule (home games BOLD)

November 6th- vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff

November 10th- vs Memphis

November 13th- vs SIU-Edwardsville

November 16th- at Minnesota

November 19th- vs Jackson State

November 22nd- vs South Carolina State

November 25th- vs Loyola MD

November 28th- at Pitt, 6 pm CT

December 3rd- vs Wichita State

December 9th- at Kansas

December 17th- vs Seton Hall (T-Moblie Center, Kansas City)

December 22nd- vs Illinois (Enterprise Center, St. Louis)

December 30th- vs Central Arkansas

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.