COLUMBIA - The Missouri men's basketball team released it's 2023-24 non-conference schedule on Friday. The Tigers will officially open the regular season against Arkansas Pine Bluff at Mizzou Arena on Monday November 6th.
The Tigers will begin the season on a three game homestand with matchups against Memphis on November 10th and SIU-Edwardsville on November 13th following the opener. Their first road game will be at Minnesota on Thursday November 16th.
Missouri will play 8 non-conference games at home. A showdown with Seton Hall in Kansas City (Dec. 17) and the annual Braggin' Rights Game against Illinois in St. Louis (Dec. 22) bring their total number of non-con games in the state of Missouri to ten.
Only the November 28th ACC/SEC Challenge game at Pitt has a tip-off time set. The Tigers will face the Panthers at 6 pm CT. Tip-off times and television information for the remaining games will be released at a later date.
2023-24 Mizzou MBB Non-Conference Schedule (home games BOLD)
November 6th- vs Arkansas-Pine Bluff
November 10th- vs Memphis
November 13th- vs SIU-Edwardsville
November 16th- at Minnesota
November 19th- vs Jackson State
November 22nd- vs South Carolina State
November 25th- vs Loyola MD
November 28th- at Pitt, 6 pm CT
December 3rd- vs Wichita State
December 9th- at Kansas
December 17th- vs Seton Hall (T-Moblie Center, Kansas City)
December 22nd- vs Illinois (Enterprise Center, St. Louis)
December 30th- vs Central Arkansas