The Missouri men's basketball team released games and dates for it's non-conference games for the 2021-22 season on Wednesday afternoon. Mizzou will begin the new season at home on November 9th against Central Michigan. That game tips off a three game home stand to begin the season as the Tigers will also host UMKC on November 15th and Northern Illinois on November 18th.
The Tigers hit the road for the first time at the Jacksonville Classic at the University of North Florida for matchups with SMU on November 21st and either Florida State or Loyola Marymount the next day.
Wichita State comes to Columbia when the Tigers return to Mizzou Arena on November 26th to face the Shockers. Mizzou then heads to Lynchburg, VA to face Liberty on December 2nd.
Mizzou continues alternating home and road games with a matchup against Eastern Illinois on December 7th in Columbia followed by the highly anticipated return of the Border War between Missouri and Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on December 11th. A home game with Utah on December 18th comes before the annual Braggin' Rights game with Illinois on December 22nd. The showdown between the Tigers and Illini returns to the Enterprise Center in St. Louis after a one year detour to Mizzou Arena in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Mizzou wraps up non-conference play with an old foe from the Big 8/Big 12. The Tigers will take on Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum in Ames on January 29th in the Big 12-SEC Challenge.