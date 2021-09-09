COLUMBIA- The Southeastern Conference announced game dates for its league schedule on Thursday and Mizzou will begin conference play at Kentucky on Decmber 29th.  The Tigers will play their SEC home opener on January 5th against Mississippi State at Mizzou Arena.

Mizzou MBB 2021-22 SEC Schedule

12/29- at Kentucky

1/5- vs Mississippi State

1/8- vs Alabama

1/12- at Arkansas

1/15- vs Texas A&M

1/18- at Ole Miss

1/22- at Alabama

1/25- vs Auburn

1/29- at Iowa State (SEC-Big 12 Challenge)

2/2- vs Florida

2/5- at Texas A&M

2/8- at Vanderbilt

2/12- vs Ole Miss

2/15- vs Arkansas

2/19- at Mississippi State

2/22- vs Tennessee

2/26- at LSU

3/1- at South Carolina

3/5- vs Georgia

Tip-off times and television network assignments will be announced at a later date.

Tags

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

Recommended for you