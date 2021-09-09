COLUMBIA- The Southeastern Conference announced game dates for its league schedule on Thursday and Mizzou will begin conference play at Kentucky on Decmber 29th. The Tigers will play their SEC home opener on January 5th against Mississippi State at Mizzou Arena.
Mizzou MBB 2021-22 SEC Schedule
12/29- at Kentucky
1/5- vs Mississippi State
1/8- vs Alabama
1/12- at Arkansas
1/15- vs Texas A&M
1/18- at Ole Miss
1/22- at Alabama
1/25- vs Auburn
1/29- at Iowa State (SEC-Big 12 Challenge)
2/2- vs Florida
2/5- at Texas A&M
2/8- at Vanderbilt
2/12- vs Ole Miss
2/15- vs Arkansas
2/19- at Mississippi State
2/22- vs Tennessee
2/26- at LSU
3/1- at South Carolina
3/5- vs Georgia
Tip-off times and television network assignments will be announced at a later date.