COLUMBIA- The Mizzou men's basketball team completed it's 2022-23 schedule with the reveal of the Southeastern Conference slate of games on Wednesday. The Tigers will open conference play against Kentucky at Mizzou Arena on December 28th. This completes the full reveal of the Tigers' first schedule under new head coach Dennis Gates.
Following their showdown with the SEC powerhouse from Lexington, Mizzou will travel to their conference rivals and face Arkansas in Fayetteville. Other highlights of the '22-'23 SEC schedule include: a home rematch with Arkansas at Mizzou Arena on January 18th, a trip to the Tennessee Volunteers on February 11th and the regular season finale against the Ole Miss Rebels at Mizzou Arena on March 4th.
Complete 2022-23 Mizzou SEC Schedule
Wed. 12/28- vs Kentucky
Wed. 1/4- at Arkansas
Sat. 1/7- vs Vanderbilt
Wed. 1/11- at Texas A&M
Sat. 1/14- at Florida
Wed. 1/18- vs Arkansas
Sat. 1/21- vs Alabama
Tues. 1/24- at Ole Miss
Wed. 2/1- vs LSU
Sat. 2/4- at Mississippi St.
Tues. 2/7- vs South Carolina
Sat. 2/11- at Tennessee
Tues. 2/14- vs Auburn
Sat. 2/18- vs. Texas A&M
Tues. 2/21- vs Mississippi St.
Sat. 2/25- at Georgia
Wed. 3/1- at LSU
Sat. 3/4- vs Ole Miss