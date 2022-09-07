COLUMBIA- The Mizzou men's basketball team completed it's 2022-23 schedule with the reveal of the Southeastern Conference slate of games on Wednesday.  The Tigers will open conference play against Kentucky at Mizzou Arena on December 28th.  This completes the full reveal of the Tigers' first schedule under new head coach Dennis Gates.

Following their showdown with the SEC powerhouse from Lexington, Mizzou will travel to their conference rivals and face Arkansas in Fayetteville.  Other highlights of the '22-'23 SEC schedule include:  a home rematch with Arkansas at Mizzou Arena on January 18th, a trip to the Tennessee Volunteers on February 11th and the regular season finale against the Ole Miss Rebels at Mizzou Arena on March 4th.

Complete 2022-23 Mizzou SEC Schedule

Wed. 12/28- vs Kentucky

Wed. 1/4- at Arkansas

Sat. 1/7- vs Vanderbilt

Wed. 1/11- at Texas A&M

Sat. 1/14- at Florida

Wed. 1/18- vs Arkansas

Sat. 1/21- vs Alabama

Tues. 1/24- at Ole Miss

Wed. 2/1- vs LSU

Sat. 2/4- at Mississippi St.

Tues. 2/7- vs South Carolina

Sat. 2/11- at Tennessee

Tues. 2/14- vs Auburn

Sat. 2/18- vs. Texas A&M

Tues. 2/21- vs Mississippi St.

Sat. 2/25- at Georgia

Wed. 3/1- at LSU

Sat. 3/4- vs Ole Miss

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.

Tags

Sports Director

I'm proud to be the Sports Director for KOMU-TV in my hometown of Columbia, MO. You can catch me on KOMU 8 News at 6, 9 and 10 and Sundays on Sports Xtra. Be sure to follow me on Twitter and Facebook @BenArnetKOMU

Recommended for you