COLUMBIA- Missouri's first season under new head coach Dennis Gates continues to round into shape and the conference announced the Tigers' SEC opponents on Wednesday. Game dates, times and TV assignments will be announced at a later time.
The Tigers will play 18 conference games in 2022-23. Missouri will play 5 opponents both at home and on the road: Arkansas, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. Additional home games include: Alabama, Kentucky, South Carolina and Vanderbilt. Mizzou's road-only games will be at Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.
Mizzou's only confirmed game dates for the 2022-23 season are December 10th against Kansas in Columbia and a home match-up with Iowa State on January 28th in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. The Tigers will also play their annual Braggin' Rights Game against Illinois in St. Louis.
Mizzou MBB 2022-23 SEC opponents
Home games: Alabama, Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt.
Road games: Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M.