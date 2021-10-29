The Gans Creek course looked better for skim boarding than running by the time the gun went off.
It didn't stop the men's side from doing what they do best: tearing up their home course.
Men's Team
"Seeing it come together was really special," said head cross country coach Marc Burns.
A light misty rain coated the air as all five point scorers for Mizzou crossed the line in under 25 minutes for an 8K. The team knocked off 22 ranked Alabama, who finished in fourth. Arkansas and Ole Miss took first and second.
"That team made it happen today, and that was really cool, Burns said."
Marquette Wilhite (23:55) and William Sinclair (23:58) led the way, finishing ninth and 13th overall, good enough for Second Team All-SEC Honors.
Martin Prodanov (24:11), Mitchell Small (24:20), and Jacob Nicholson (24:48) rounded out the top five.
The team was quick to congratulate Nicholson, a fifth-year grad transfer from Washington State who considered hanging up the spikes before Burns convinced him to come to Mizzou. He hadn't run under 25 all season before today. His late race push was critical to the Tigers' finish above Alabama.
"Oh man, unbelievable," Burns said about what Nicholson has been able to do with Missouri. "He wants it so bad. He came here to do something special."
"Burns was yelling at me the last 3k, 'We're in third place, we're in third place! Just hold on, move up!'" Nicholson said.
The third place finish is tied for Mizzou's best since joining the SEC. The only other time was its first year in the conference in 2012. The next hurdle is NCAA regionals on November 12.
While celebrating, you could hear Burns and Wilhite say, "two more races," before cheering. the team will have to qualify out of the Midwest Region in Iowa city to make that happen.
"Today's performance kind of gives the guys a taste of what they're capable of," Burns said. "We'll be ready to go."
If the team qualifies, it would be the first time Mizzou got to nationals since a Karissa Schweitzer led women's squad did it in 2016.
Women's team
Mizzou overcame a slow start to finish in the top half of the field as a team in the 6000 meter race.
"On this given day, that was probably the best we could do," Burns said.
The women fell as far as ninth within the first 3000 meters. They moved up to seventh before things were said and done, beating out Vanderbilt by 22 points. Arkansas, Ole Miss and Alabama claimed the top three places.
"For them to flip it and battle back that last 3k, I'm really proud of them," Burns said.
Sarah Chapman (21:01) led the way for the Tigers. She finished 24th overall, coming off her third place finish at SEC a year ago.
Burns beamed about the performance from each of his runners. He gave special praise to Junior Reilly Revord.
"Revord, who could barely run two weeks ago, some unknown breathing issue," Burns said. "She helped us get seventh place today."
Isabelle Christiansen (21:21), Jenna Schwartz (21:35), Mikayla Reed (21:43) and McKenna Revord (21:53) rounded out the top five for Mizzou.
The women will join the men on November 12 in Iowa city to make their mark in the Midwest Region.