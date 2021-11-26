COLUMBIA - The Tigers came into Friday night looking to bounce back after their 81-58 loss against Florida State in the Jacksonville Classic, but couldn't get anything to fall as Wichita State held off Missouri to win 61-55.
The Tigers shot 23-66 from the field, including 2-18 from deep, as Missouri missed their first 11 attempts from 3 before knocking down back-to-back shots in the 2nd half, while the Shockers were 23-49 on the night with 6-17 from 3.
FINAL:Wichita State 61 | Missouri 55The Tigers fall to 3-3 on the season and will face Paul Quinn College (D2) on Monday. @KOMUsports pic.twitter.com/YmwqQnN7vG— Ethan Becker (@Ethan__Becker) November 27, 2021
Amari Davis led Missouri in scoring with 17 points and Jarron 'Boogie' Coleman assisted with 10 points and 4 assists off the bench. Tyson Etienne took charge of Wichita State with 18 points, and his teammates Morris Udeze and Kenny Pohto matched him with 15 and 10 points of their own on the night.
The Tigers fall to 3-3 on the season and will host Paul Quinn College (D2) from Dallas, Texas at Mizzou Arena on Monday with tip at 7 pm before starting a rough stretch in their schedule.