After facing defeat the last time out against Eastern Illinois, the Tigers were looking to hand over a cold dish of revenge.
Amari Davis led the Tigers in points scoring 6/11 field goals and went 3/3 at the free throw line. Dajuan Gordon was also on the scoring sheet tonight just behind Davis. Gordon finished the night one [point behind Davis, shooting 7/12 field goals.
While the Panthers did their best to stay in the game against the Tigers by only being behind by 9 points at the start of the first half, the Tigers ultimately showed they were the better team.
The Tigers went on to score 30 points in 28 total minutes and went on to beat the Panthers by the score of 72-44. The Tigers look to face their archrivals, the Kansas Jayhawks, this Saturday in Kansas.
This Saturday will be the first time that the Tigers and Jayhawks will battle it out since February of 2012.