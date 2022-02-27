BATON ROGUE, La. - After a solid first half, the University of Missouri men's basketball team couldn't seal the deal in the second, ultimately falling Saturday evening, 75-55, to LSU in a road matchup.
Four players managed to score in double-digits.
Javon Pickett led the team-high at 14 points. Amari Davis secured 12, as Trevon Brazile tied a career-high 11 and Ronnie Degray III's scoring efforts were 10.
Davis and DeGray both shot 50 percent from the floor, going 4-of-8.
The Tigers held their own throughout the first-half, and held LSU from scoring in the final 2:38, 30-24, before halftime.
However, LSU's offense came strong in the second-half, awarding their squad 15 unanswered points. Mizzou couldn't recover afterward.
Former Missouri guard Xavier Pinson transferred to LSU and faced his former teammates during the battle Saturday.
Through the loss, Kobe Brown became the first junior at Mizzou since Kelly Thomas '96-97 and second active SEC player to record 500 rebounds .
Pickett held a career-high seven assists, above all players for both teams.
The Tigers will end their road swing in Columbia, S.C. against South Carolina on March 1 at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.