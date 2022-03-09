TAMPA - The setting and stakes may have been different, but the third meeting this season between the Missouri Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels yielded the same result. Mizzou beat Ole Miss 72-60 in the first round of the SEC men's basketball tournament at Amalie Arena in Tampa, sweeping all three games against the Rebels this year.
As a result of their win, the Tigers will face LSU in the second round on Thursday.
Mizzou head coach Cuonzo Martin commended his team's effort inside the paint.
"I thought we did a great job of getting in the paint. That was one of our biggest emphasis," said Martin, "but also to get out in transition. 40 points in the paint against a team like that plays a physical brand is impressive."
With Mizzou seeing another day, their chances of making the NCAA Tournament next week are slim, but still possible, as they would have to win the SEC tournament entirely.
Martin discussed this with his players after the game and explained what mentality the team should take this week.
"I asked them 'what will it take to win this tournament?', Martin said. "We have to win one game, one possession at a time. We have to focus at a high level, each guy needs to be accountable for each other. We also have to be grateful for the opportunity just to play the game.
"It's no more pressure than just trying to win a basketball game," said Martin. "Tomorrow presents itself, the sun will come up, and let the chips fall where they may."
Mizzou's offense was fueled in the first half by Ronnie DeGray, Jr., who shot 71 percent from the field and put up all of his 14 points in the first 20 minutes of play.
After both teams were knotted up at 32 at halftime, it was Kobe Brown who made the difference for Mizzou in the second half. Brown put up 16 points on the evening, 12 of which came in the second half alone after foul trouble limited his minutes in the 1st half.
"Being those situations before, where we let the game slide away form us," said Brown about the game, "we emphasized on we didn't want to go home. It's win or go home, there is no next game, so we have to make everything count."
Standout freshman Trevon Brazile also used his frame to collect 3 blocks against Ole Miss. His performance was commended by Martin post-game.
"In my opinion he should've been an all-league freshman," Martin said about Brazile. "You'll be talking about him playing in the SEC the next 10-20 years down the road."
Jarron "Boogie" Coleman also contributed late in the game, scoring all nine of his points in the second half.
Ole Miss's season ends with a 13-19 overall record, a step back from last season's record of 16-12. Matthew Murrell was the leading points scorer for the Rebels at 16, while Jarkel Joiner registered 13 points on the evening.
The Mizzou Tigers will face the Tigers from Louisiana State University in the second round on Thursday. It will be the second game of the day following 8th seeded Florida's game against the number 9 seed Texas A&M which tips off at 11 am CT.