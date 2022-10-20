COLUMBIA - Mizzou fans will have a chance to watch their men's basketball team practice on Homecoming. 

The team will host an open practice before the football team faces off against Vanderbilt. The doors to Mizzou Arena will open following the football team's "Tiger Walk."

The open practice event is scheduled from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. The football game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. kickoff.

Mizzou tips off their season on Nov. 7 at home against Southern Indiana. Before the official season starts, the Tigers will host a exhibition game against Washington University (St. Louis) on Nov. 3. Both of those games have tip off times of 7 p.m. on their respected date.

The rest of team's schedule can be found here.

To report an error or typo, email news@komu.com.