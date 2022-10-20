COLUMBIA - Mizzou fans will have a chance to watch their men's basketball team practice on Homecoming.
Complete your homecoming schedule and get your first glimpse of the 2022-23 Tigers with an 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗻 𝗽𝗿𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗱𝗮𝘆!After Tiger Walk, the doors at Mizzou Arena will open from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. for fans to come and watch the team!#MIZ 🐯 pic.twitter.com/F7Xh7l7y0f— Mizzou Hoops (@MizzouHoops) October 20, 2022
The team will host an open practice before the football team faces off against Vanderbilt. The doors to Mizzou Arena will open following the football team's "Tiger Walk."
The open practice event is scheduled from 12:45 to 1:30 p.m. The football game is scheduled for a 3 p.m. kickoff.
Mizzou tips off their season on Nov. 7 at home against Southern Indiana. Before the official season starts, the Tigers will host a exhibition game against Washington University (St. Louis) on Nov. 3. Both of those games have tip off times of 7 p.m. on their respected date.
