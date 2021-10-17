COLUMBIA - Every athlete is more than meets the eye when they leave the field, court or ice. But not every athlete humbly hides even more talent they may have at something else.
Jack Parker, a Master's student in Economics and fifth year player on the Missouri Men's Golf Team is also a talented artist.
"I drew ever since I was little," Parker said as he explained his artwork. "My older sister also draws quite a bit and she gave me advice and would help me with my drawings and stuff. Yeah, I probably started same time as golf, when I was around three."
A Columbia native, Parker learned to golf from his dad, and learned to draw from his sister. He said he is equally passionate about both, and one is a great release from the other.
"For most of these newer drawings, I did a combination of, you know, it being winter and not being able to golf and also having a lot of time inside because of Coronavirus."
Parker gets inspiration for his drawings from a simple Google search. Once he finds an object or picture he wants to recreate, he said he can usually finish the replica drawing in one sitting.
"I really like the way light reflects off things," Parker said. "I think, like, smooth, shiny textures are really cool to draw because it gives you a chance to do reflections for how objects distort, through bending through prisms and stuff like that."
Since every season is golf season for dedicated players, weather permitting of course, Parker said his most recent success on the Missouri Men's Golf Team comes after a strong summer.
"I had a good summer," he said. "So I had a lot of, I felt I got some good momentum going into that first event. And that event has always been pretty special to me."
The event in reference was the Turning Stone Intercollegiate tournament, where Parker collected his first career victory sharing the individual title. He posted a 9-under 207 and the team carded a 6-under 282, finishing 17-under.
The golfer said the team victory is what made his individual victory much more special.
"Its a great team," Parker said. "I think it’d be cool to, you know, have not me, but the Missouri Golf Team or the sport of golf in general to be apart of the conversation about how Mizzou Athletics are doing.”
Being a Columbia native, Parker said having loved ones support him along the way helps him enjoy the game.
"I've got so many great people around me supporting me," he said. "My friends, my family, and you know, of course the rest of the team."
Between golf and art, Parker said they are one in the same when it comes to his focus on each of his talents.
"They’re pretty different," the artist said. "But I feel like, at least the sport I play, golf, requires some patience. I feel like I do my worst work when I sit down and I have a set amount of time when I want to get it done real quick. Drawing and golf are both very patient oriented. And they both require some, some thinking, and I guess a little bit hand eye coordination.”
Parker has been busy with golf, he most recently set personal bests at the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate, scoring a hole in one along with 16 birdies, and 2 eagles.
He said when the golf season slows down, he'll be happy to have some time to draw.
"There gonna be days where you want to do something different, right? But I feel like golf and drawing are very, in some ways similar in my head where I'd be happy to do either one on a daily basis. I like to do it frequently."