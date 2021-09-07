VERONA, NEW YORK - Mizzou Men's Golf started the season bringing home hardware on Labor Day. 

But it didn't start that way. At one point the Tigers trailed by 11 strokes as a team heading into the final day. The Tigers then clawed back shooting six under as team, and 17-under for the tournament.

The low scoring helped the Tigers claim the Turing Stone Intercollegiate team title this holiday weekend at Kaluhyat Golf Club.

Individually, senior Jack Parker won his first career victory sharing the individual title posting a nine under final. He was one of three Tiger golfers to finish in the top ten. Sophomore Jack Lundin shot six over, and senior Tommy Boone shot four under as well. 

This is the ninth time the Mizzou Golf team has taken home the Turning Stone Intercollegiate title, and has continued it's streak of being top three in the event since 2009. 

The golf team will back in action at the Husky Invitation in Bremerton, Washington at the Gold Mountain Golf Club on Sept. 20. 