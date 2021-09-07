VERONA, NEW YORK - Mizzou Men's Golf started the season bringing home hardware on Labor Day.
But it didn't start that way. At one point the Tigers trailed by 11 strokes as a team heading into the final day. The Tigers then clawed back shooting six under as team, and 17-under for the tournament.
Victory No.1 ✔️#MIZ🐯⛳️— Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) September 6, 2021
The low scoring helped the Tigers claim the Turing Stone Intercollegiate team title this holiday weekend at Kaluhyat Golf Club.
Individually, senior Jack Parker won his first career victory sharing the individual title posting a nine under final. He was one of three Tiger golfers to finish in the top ten. Sophomore Jack Lundin shot six over, and senior Tommy Boone shot four under as well.
JP CAME. HE SAW. AND HE CONQUERED. 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐮𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐓𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐨-𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐨𝐧🥇@Jack_parker122 pic.twitter.com/IxE9xC0Lj9— Mizzou Men's Golf (@MizzouMensGolf) September 6, 2021
This is the ninth time the Mizzou Golf team has taken home the Turning Stone Intercollegiate title, and has continued it's streak of being top three in the event since 2009.
The golf team will back in action at the Husky Invitation in Bremerton, Washington at the Gold Mountain Golf Club on Sept. 20.