COLUMBIA - Mizzou has named Lindsey Anderson the new head coach of the Tiger's cross country team. Anderson will coach both the men's and women's teams.
Anderson brings a plethora of experience and recognition to the program. She competed in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and was an All-American record-setting runner during her collegiate career at Weber State.
“I am so excited for this opportunity to work with the student-athletes and staff at the University of Missouri,” Anderson said in a press release. “This is a big change for me and my family, but I can’t wait to see what we can do at Mizzou. I tell my student-athletes that change is good and being uncomfortable is how we grow. Now is a great time for me to embrace this change, be uncomfortable for a little bit, and see what we can do as a team moving forward.”
Welcome new head cross country coach, Lindsey Anderson!#Compete4Missouri🐯— Mizzou Track & Field (@MizzouTFXC) February 28, 2022
Anderson was previously the coach at College of Southern Idaho (CSI). During her five-year tenure at CSI, the team finished top 10 every season in the junior college rankings.
“While at CSI, I wanted my student-athletes to be successful athletically, but I also want them to feel like they are leaving not just a better athlete, but a better person and having made a difference in making the program better. I hope to continue that culture at Mizzou, as well," Anderson said.
The accolades don't stop there. Anderson is also a four-time U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association honoree, National Women’s Coach of the Year, West Region Women's Coach of the Year (2020), National Women's Coach of the Year (2018) and the West Region Men's Coach of the Year (2017).
Although a cross country schedule hasn't been released yet, the season begins in September. Anderson will look to continue her winning ways with Tigers this fall.