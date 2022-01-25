COLUMBIA - Mizzou men's basketball fell to #1 Auburn Tuesday night 55-54. The loss is their second in a row after a losing to Alabama on the road Saturday.
The game will be remembered by its ending. Jordan Pickett scored a 3 to bring the Missouri Tigers within one with 35 seconds on the clock. With no timeouts, Mizzou decided to play it out, but unfortunately time on the clock expired after an Auburn missed shot.
Mizzou's defense was stout once again, holding Auburn to just 30% from the field and 21.4% from the three point line. They also held top NBA draft prospect to Jabari Smith to 5 points on 2-15 from the field.
Jordan Pickett was the lead man for Mizzou tonight, scoring 17 on 6-10 shooting and 2-3 from three. He also added 6 rebounds, 2 steals and a block.
"There was a little over five seconds on the block, get the rebound and push the ball,” Martin said about the decision on not to foul.
"We weren’t worried about them getting an offensive rebound." Martin added about the final sequence.
Mizzou will look to turn things around this Saturday on the road against #23 Iowa State.