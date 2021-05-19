The Southeastern Conference announced on Wednesday that member athletic departments would receive an extra $23 million each with their annual conference payouts to offset financial losses due to the pandemic. SEC schools lost an average of $45 million due to drops in ticket sales and COVID-related costs like testing.
The money will be given to schools immediately but the Conference will make up the costs in the future when the SEC's new television deal with ESPN kicks in. The Network will pay the conference more for its TV rights beginning in 2025 and league will recoup the expenses then.
The payouts are being called a "one-time supplemental distribution of revenue".
"This immediate financial support will help our athletics programs address some of the current challenges they are facing while also ensuring each program remains well-positioned for future success," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a news release.
Mizzou estimates a revenue loss of $30-$35 million for the 2020-21 season.
"Overall we're doing better than we thought as far as controlling expenses," said Mizzou Athletic Director Jim Sterk during a February news conference. "We have plans with the SEC and our revenue sharing should help us close that gap. We think we have a shot at a balanced budget this year."