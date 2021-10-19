BIRMINGHAM - Mizzou men's basketball was picked to finish 10th in the SEC by the preseason media poll released on Tuesday.
Mizzou is only returning four players from last year's team. The Tigers welcome four freshmen and four transfers to the roster this year.
Junior forward Kobe Brown and Senior guard Javon Pickett are the leading scorers returning this year. Brown averaged 8.0 points per game last year, while Pickett averaged 6.2 points per game.
Kentucky was picked to win the SEC by the media and landed four players on the preseason All-SEC team.
Behind Kentucky, Alabama was picked to finish second, followed by Arkansas, Tennessee and Auburn.
Rounding out the bottom of the media poll behind the Tigers is South Carolina, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt and Georgia.
Vanderbilt sophomore guard Scotty Pippen Jr. was the preseason pick for SEC Men's Basketball Player of the Year. Pippen is the son of Hall of Fame NBA Player Scottie Pippen.