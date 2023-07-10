Missouri pitcher and former Fatima Comet Austin Troesser became the first Tiger taken in the 2023 MLB Draft when the New York Mets selected him in the fourth round on Monday.
First Tiger is off the @MLBDraft board... @AustinTroesser to the Big 🍎 and the @Mets in Round 4⃣ (135th overall pic)!#MizzouNOW 🐯⚾️ pic.twitter.com/2i2hnG3BLO— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) July 10, 2023
Troesser was the 135th overall pick in the Draft.
In three seasons at Mizzou, Troesser compiled a record of eight wins and five losses in a mix of starts and bullpen appearances. As a junior in 2023, Troesser led the Tigers with 15 SEC appearances and was second on the team with 30 innings pitched against conference competition.
Troesser went (5-3) overall in 2023 with a 4.73 ERA. He struck out 76 batters with only 36 walks in 77 2/3 innings. He had entered the transfer portal following the season before he was drafted.
Prior to starring at Mizzou, Troesser led Fatima to a state championship in 2019.