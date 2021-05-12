The Mizzou Football team promoted assistant coach Marcus Johnson to Assistant Head Coach and gave him a new responsibility as "run game coordinator". Johnson was the offensive line coach for Eliah Drinkwitz in 2020. Johnson was the offensive line coach in his first season at Mizzou and will continue in that role along with his new responsbilities.
“His work with our offensive line is a key element to our future successes," said head coach Eliah Drinkwitz in a press release. "He has a bright future with our program.”
Johnson helped guide a rushing attack that averaged 135 yards per game in 2020, which ranked 10th in the SEC. The offensive line was 4th in the SEC in sacks allowed per game under Johnson's direction.
”It’s been exciting to see our staff come together this winter and spring," said Johnson in a press release. "We have great momentum going here at Mizzou.”
Missouri returns 14 players under Johnson's supervision for 2021. Johnson was an All-SEC offensive lineman at Ole Miss in the early 2000's ('01-'04) and played parts of five NFL seasons with the Vikings and Buccaneers.